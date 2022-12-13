Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $276.00 to $285.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Automatic Data Processing traded as high as $274.86 and last traded at $269.78, with a volume of 6480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.43.
ADP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.41.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
