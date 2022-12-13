Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $276.00 to $285.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Automatic Data Processing traded as high as $274.86 and last traded at $269.78, with a volume of 6480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.43.

ADP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $1,591,000. LFS Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.3% during the third quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 179.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

