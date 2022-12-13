Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ADP opened at $274.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $270.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.