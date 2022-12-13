Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $242.00 to $236.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.43.

Autodesk stock opened at $199.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $285.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

