Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. 1,346,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Atlas has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.82 million. Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,254,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,827,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Atlas by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,500 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,198,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlas by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,282 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

