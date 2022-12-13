Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,785,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,577.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $188.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.26 and its 200-day moving average is $174.69. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $206.70.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

