Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.97. 19,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14. Atkore has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $126.92.

Insider Activity at Atkore

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 32.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Atkore by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 9.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.