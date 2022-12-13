AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,176.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.15. 135,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,723. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $217.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

