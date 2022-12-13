Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 118.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

NYSE ASPN opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $487.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

