ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $293.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.39. ASM International has a 1-year low of $201.38 and a 1-year high of $461.47.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $614.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
