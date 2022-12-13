Ark Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $53.93 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $53.93 million and approximately $27.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009361 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00024846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000306 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005459 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004652 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,621,865 coins and its circulating supply is 169,731,020 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.