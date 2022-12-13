Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $53.54 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $53.54 million and approximately $28.92 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00024871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000306 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005421 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004645 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,621,865 coins and its circulating supply is 169,726,700 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

