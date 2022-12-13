Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $53.44 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Ark has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $53.44 million and $34.15 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001836 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009456 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025344 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000310 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005529 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004665 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,621,865 coins and its circulating supply is 169,712,882 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

