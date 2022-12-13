Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

ARBK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Compass Point cut Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

About Argo Blockchain

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Articles

