Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 7.3%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $18.98. 23,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 458,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a market cap of $507.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

