Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Archrock has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 223.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Archrock by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,003,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 114,017 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter worth $298,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 64.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 413,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 161,514 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Archrock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

