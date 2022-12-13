Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

AMAT traded up $4.57 on Tuesday, hitting $113.94. 240,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.95. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

