Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $184.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Shares of AAPL opened at $144.49 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

