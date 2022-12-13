ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 225.0% in November

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANPDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.75. 387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $219.33 and a 1 year high of $429.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.88 and a 200-day moving average of $280.50.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.