Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $836,996.74 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $37.29 million and approximately $836,996.74 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,271.47 or 0.07415440 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

