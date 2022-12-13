Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Trading Up 4%

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Shares of Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGSGet Rating) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.95 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Approximately 18,704,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 37,586,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

Angus Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £57.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Forrest sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total value of £15,000 ($18,402.65).

Angus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.