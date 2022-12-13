Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.95 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Approximately 18,704,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 37,586,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

Angus Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £57.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Forrest sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total value of £15,000 ($18,402.65).

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.

Featured Stories

