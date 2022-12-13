Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a growth of 278.8% from the November 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of NGLOY stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 108,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,558. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGLOY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,165 ($38.83) to GBX 2,720 ($33.37) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,535.56.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

