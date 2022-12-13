Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Andritz Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. Andritz has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Andritz from €61.00 ($64.21) to €63.00 ($66.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Andritz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

