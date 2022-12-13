Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 13th (ACLX, ATKR, AXP, CANO, COUP, GILD, HEES, KEY, PM, PYPL)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 13th:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP)

had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $159.00 target price on the stock.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co..

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES). They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $109.00 target price on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

