Amundi Sells 30,815 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Amundi lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,993,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,815 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 0.6% of Amundi’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Amundi owned about 0.97% of Analog Devices worth $765,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after buying an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $124,937,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,977,000 after buying an additional 802,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $172.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.91. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

