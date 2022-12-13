Amundi Sells 298,991 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Amundi cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,226,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 298,991 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $552,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

