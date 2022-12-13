Amundi Sells 176,308 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Amundi lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,456,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,308 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.9% of Amundi’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Amundi owned about 0.47% of PepsiCo worth $1,103,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after acquiring an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day moving average of $173.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.62. The firm has a market cap of $253.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

