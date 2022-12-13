Amundi Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Amundi increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,879 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.48% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $415,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.56. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

