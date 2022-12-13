Amundi Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Amundi lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 329,515 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 1.80% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $519,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,995,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,652,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $106.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $151.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

