Amundi Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,090,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,503 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.31% of NextEra Energy worth $483,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

