Amundi Acquires 1,009,844 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,085,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,009,844 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Comcast were worth $399,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 392.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,902 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 53,330 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,371,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

