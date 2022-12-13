Ampleforth Governance Token Price Hits $3.50 on Major Exchanges (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $52.44 million and $2.46 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00019742 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00510829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.66 or 0.05091005 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.40 or 0.30266858 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,982,364 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

