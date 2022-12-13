AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in AMETEK by 13.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 31,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AME opened at $142.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

