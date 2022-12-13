Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

NYSE:AMP opened at $325.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.12. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

