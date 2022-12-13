American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives $259.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $215.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.31. American Tower has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

