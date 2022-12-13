American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives $259.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.40.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Insider Activity at American Tower
In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
American Tower Stock Performance
Shares of AMT stock opened at $215.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.31. American Tower has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Read More
