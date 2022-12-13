American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 49,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,004. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

