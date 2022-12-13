AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 692,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,068,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMC. B. Riley decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.72.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
