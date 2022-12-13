AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 692,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,068,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMC. B. Riley decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

About AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 96,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 442.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 314,499 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,304,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,820,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

