Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.15

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.
NYSE ABEV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,220,748. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.
Several research firms recently commented on ABEV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
