Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.15

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

NYSE ABEV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,220,748. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Several research firms recently commented on ABEV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in Ambev by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 335,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 159,810 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 310,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ambev by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,728,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

