Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$13.50 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of ARR stock opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$270.99 million and a PE ratio of -51.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.99. The company has a current ratio of 102.67, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.13 million. Analysts forecast that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

