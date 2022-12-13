Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the November 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 302.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALMFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altium in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Altium alerts:

Altium Price Performance

ALMFF opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Altium has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.