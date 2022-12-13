Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,794 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Amundi’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Amundi’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,740,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 3,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

