Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,234.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,909.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,849.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 55,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,486,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,495,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

