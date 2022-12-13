Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $92.11 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $92.11 million and $4.36 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.14 or 0.01536353 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012019 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00024921 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00032395 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.01767400 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001300 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

