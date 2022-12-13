AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 493.0% from the November 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
