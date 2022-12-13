Algorand Price Reaches $0.22 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $60.95 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001255 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00076738 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00054671 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009529 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023568 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001431 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000240 BTC.
Algorand Profile
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,633,623 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,243,197 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.