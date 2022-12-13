Algorand Price Reaches $0.22 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $60.95 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00076738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00054671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023568 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004750 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,633,623 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,243,197 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

