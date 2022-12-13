Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $56.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

AA stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.