Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE APD traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,072. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $320.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.66 and its 200 day moving average is $256.68.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

