Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.45 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €1.45 ($1.53) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €1.75 ($1.84) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.89) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.30 ($1.37) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of Air France-KLM stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €1.27 ($1.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,374,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €1.38. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.24) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($15.42).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.