Aion (AION) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $16.84 million and approximately $552,502.42 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00118623 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00221575 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00053672 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00037628 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000341 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

