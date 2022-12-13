AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 614,600 shares, a growth of 379.8% from the November 15th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,146.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIBRF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.37) to €3.80 ($4.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.70 ($3.89) to €4.20 ($4.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.80 ($4.00) to €4.00 ($4.21) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.16) to €3.30 ($3.47) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.79) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.64.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Stock Performance

AIB Group stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.