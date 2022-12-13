Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $155.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.88. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $171.38.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,565,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,355,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,218,000 after buying an additional 238,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

